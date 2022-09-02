Supreme Court grants interim bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in Gujarat riots case

SC grants interim bail to activist Teesta Setalvad

The top court also asked Setalvad to cooperate with the probe agency in investigation of alleged fabrication of evidence

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 02 2022, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 16:12 ist

The Supreme Court Friday granted interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad, arrested on June 25 for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame "innocent people" in the 2002 Gujarat riots cases.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia asked Setalvad to surrender her passport with trial court till the time the Gujarat High Court decides her regular bail plea.

The top court also asked Setalvad to cooperate with the probe agency in investigation of alleged fabrication of evidence to frame people in riots cases.

