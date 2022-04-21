Supreme Court halts Jahangirpuri demolition for next 2 weeks, issues notice to NDMC, others

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to North DMC and others on plea against demolition drive in Jahangirpuri.

The court directed authorities to maintain status quo for another two weeks.

It has asked North DMC and others to file a reply on the plea.

More to follow...

