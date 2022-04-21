SC stays Jahangirpuri demolition drive for 2 weeks

Supreme Court halts Jahangirpuri demolition for next 2 weeks, issues notice to NDMC, others

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 21 2022, 11:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 12:45 ist
A bulldozer being used to demolish illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to North DMC and others on plea against demolition drive in Jahangirpuri. 

The court directed authorities to maintain status quo for another two weeks.

It has asked North DMC and others to file a reply on the plea. 

More to follow...

Supreme Court
Jahangirpuri violence
Delhi
India News

