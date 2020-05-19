Supreme Court refuses to interfere with NGT's order forming panel to look into Vizag gas leak

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the National Green Tribunal's order, forming a fact-finding committee headed by former judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court, B Seshasayana Reddy J, to look into Vizag gas leak tragedy at LG Polymer. The May 7 incident had claimed lives of 11 people and left over two dozens grievously injured.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for LG Polymer, questioned setting up of multiple panels including one each by the High Court, the central government and the NHRC into the matter.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit, Mohan M Shantanagoudar and Vineet Saran, however, asked the company to raise the issue first before the green panel on next date of hearing over there on June 1.

The court kept the special leave petiton filed by the company pending for consideration on June 8.

"We will not issue notice but keep it pending. In the meanwhile, the petitioner is granted liberty to approach the NGT and impress upon them with the developments," the bench said.

The company also informed the top court that it had already deposited Rs 50 crore before the green tribunal as per the direction.

The tribunal had on May 8 took Suo Motu cognisance of the incident and constituted the panel into the leakage of hazardous gas, Styrene at the plant of South Korean company.

The tribunal had noted apparent failure of the company to comply with rules related to hazardous substance.

It set up the panel comprising Prof Ch V Rama Chandra Murthy, former Vice Chancellor, Andhra University, Vizag, Prof Pulipati King, Head of Chemical Engineering Department, Andhra University, member secretary, CPCB, and Director, CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Head, NEERI, Vizag.

The committee was asked to look into sequence of events, causes of failure and persons and authorities responsible, extent of damage to life, human and non-human, public health, and environment, including, water, soil and air. It was also asked to suggest steps for compensation of victims and restitution of the damaged property and environment, remedial measures to prevent recurrence and any other incidental or allied issues found relevant.