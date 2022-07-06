Supreme Court relief to Vijay Babu, plea against anticipatory bail rejected

SC relief to Vijay Babu, anticipatory bail stands valid

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 06 2022, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 12:27 ist
Actor-producer Vijay Babu. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to cancel an anticipatory bail granted to actor-producer Vijay Babu by the Kerala High Court in a sexual assault case. 

The apex court, however, modified the part on interrogation of Kerala High Court order and said that petitioner Vijay Babu may be interrogated beyond July 3, 2022, if necessary. 

More to follow...

Vijay Babu
Supreme Court
India News
Delhi
Kerala

