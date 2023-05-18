Supreme Court revokes ban on 'The Kerala Story' in West Bengal

The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the May 8 order by the West Bengal government prohibiting the exhibition of the movie The Kerala Story, saying the ban is not based on sufficient materials.

"The film is running everywhere in the country. You can't ban the film in the entire state. You can't make fundamental right subject to public display of emotion, which can be controlled," a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala told the West Bengal government.

The court also directed the Tamil Nadu government not to take up any step to stop the screening of films and to provide adequate security to every cinema hall to ensure the safety of moviegoers.

In its order, the court also recorded a statement by senior advocate Harish Salve on behalf of film producers Sunshine Pictures Private Ltd that in order to set at rest any controversy, a disclaimer would be put in the film no later than 5 pm by May 20 that there are no authentic figures of 32,000 conversions and the film is a fictionalised account.

The bench also decided to watch the film The Kerala Story to lay down broad parameters as to what is permissible and what is not.

The court put a batch of petitions arising out of decisions by the Madras and the Kerala High Courts orders, declining to stop screening of the movie, for consideration after the summer vacations.

The film was made on the concept of the conversion of Hindu and Christian girls to Islam and their trafficking to Syria to work for the terrorist organisation ISIS.

Taking up a plea by the film producer against the WB government's order, the bench questioned senior advocates A M Singhvi and Gopal Sankaranarayanan appearing for the state government as to how can they ban the film in the entire state.

"You're saying that the film was banned on the basis of inputs received from 13 people..you get any 13 people they'll say ban any movie unless you're showing them cartoons or sports," the bench told WB counsel.

The state counsel, for their part, claimed the movie was a propaganda film and could lead to a law and order problem.

Tamil Nadu's Additional Advocate General Amit Anand Tiwari denied that there was a direct or indirect ban on the movie in the state.

In an affidavit, the Mamata Banerjee government had justified its May 8 order to prohibit the exhibition of the movie as it is based on manipulated facts and contains hate speeches in multiple scenes that may hurt communal sentiments and cause disharmony between the communities.

The Tamil Nadu police has countered the allegation of "shadow banning" the film as it claimed the movie released in 19 multiplexes across the state, even after protests and objections by Muslim organisations, was removed due to poor response.

The producers, however, showed the records claiming it was run with 100 per cent and 90 per cent occupancy on opening days.