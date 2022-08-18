SC to hear IOA's plea against HC order on CoA today

Supreme Court to hear IOA's plea against Delhi High Court order on CoA today

The apex court has agreed to hear IOA's appeal today itself after hearing listed cases

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 18 2022, 11:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 11:12 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's recent order which appointed Committee of Administrator (CoA) for IOA for preparation of Constitution and conducting fresh elections.

The apex court has agreed to hear IOA's appeal today itself after hearing listed cases. 

More to follow...

Indian Olympic Association
Supreme Court
India News

