Swaraj's cremation: Traffic restriction near Lodhi Road

The traffic will remain affected near Lodhi Road due to the cremation of former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, police said on Wednesday.

Swaraj passed away at AIIMS after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night. She was 67.

The last rites of Swaraj, who was the chief minister of Delhi from October-December 1998, will be held at Delhi’s Lodhi Road crematorium later in the day.

Traffic on Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, near Neela Gumbad, Moolchand Flyover, Defence Colony Flyover, Lodhi Road Flyover and on adjoining roads will be affected from 2 pm to 5:30 pm, a senior police officer said.