TN minister Senthil Balaji arrested after ED raids

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji arrested after ED raids

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 14 2023, 07:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 08:15 ist
Tamil Nadu Electricity department minister V Senthil Balaji. Credit: Facebook/V.Senthilbalaji

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a long session of questioning, reported PTI quoting official sources. 

Balaji was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a government hospital here early on Wednesday, DMK leaders said, after he complained of uneasiness during the Enforcement Directorate raids (ED) at his premises that were on since June 13.

Also Read — TN minister Senthil Balaji breaks down, admitted to hospital amid ED raids

State Minister P K Sekar Babu claimed there were 'symptoms' Balaji has been 'tortured.'

The ED had launched searches at locations linked to Balaji at Chennai, Karur and Erode, on Tuesday, months after the Supreme Court allowed police and ED probe into an alleged cash for jobs scam against the DMK strongman.

Balaji was earlier with the AIADMK and had been Transport Minister in the late Jayalalithaa-led Cabinet.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
India News
DMK
PMLA
Enforcement Directorate

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

 