Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji arrested after ED raids

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a long session of questioning, reported PTI quoting official sources.

Balaji was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a government hospital here early on Wednesday, DMK leaders said, after he complained of uneasiness during the Enforcement Directorate raids (ED) at his premises that were on since June 13.

State Minister P K Sekar Babu claimed there were 'symptoms' Balaji has been 'tortured.'

The ED had launched searches at locations linked to Balaji at Chennai, Karur and Erode, on Tuesday, months after the Supreme Court allowed police and ED probe into an alleged cash for jobs scam against the DMK strongman.

Balaji was earlier with the AIADMK and had been Transport Minister in the late Jayalalithaa-led Cabinet.