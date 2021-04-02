Tamil Nadu polls: BJP approaches EC seeking Udhayanidhi Stalin's disqualification over remarks against Swaraj, Jaitley

The BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission demanding disqualification of Udhayanidhi Stalin's candidature in Tamil Nadu Elections over his statement on former Union Ministers late Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.
The party has demanded that he be delisted from the list of DMK star campaigners and debarred from campaigning.
BJP files complaint with EC demanding disqualification of Udhayanidhi Stalin's candidature in #TamilNaduElections over his statement on ex-union ministers late Sushma Swaraj & Arun Jaitley. Demands that he be delisted from list of DMK star campaigners & debarred from campaigning. pic.twitter.com/r4ZZU3aFTG
— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021
More to follow...
