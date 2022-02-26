Taxpayers' contribution to country remarkable; govt's duty to protect them, says Nitin Gadkari

Terming the taxpayer's contribution to the country's reconstruction 'remarkable' and 'historical', Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said it is the duty of the government to protect the honest taxpayer.

Addressing the '2nd TIOL National Taxation Awards 2021', Gadkari further said the government is constantly bringing reforms in the tax sector.

"Today, the taxpayer's contribution to the country's national reconstruction is very, very remarkable and historical," he said.

The Road Transport & Highways Minister noted that taxpayers are basically the most important stakeholders who contribute to the nation building.

"And that is one of the reasons that it is the duty of the government to protect the honest taxpayer."

"At the same time, the people who are using the loopholes of the system, we need to find them," he said.

Gadkari pointed out that regarding simplification of the income tax, many decisions have already been taken by the government.

"We are making different types of software and digitalize the system by which we want to give relief to the people who want to pay the taxes," the minister said.

Gadkari emphasised that the government is very much committed to social and economic equality.