Teach classes 1 to 12 from books prescribed by NCERT: Centre to states

The child rights body said that several state boards are 'violating' the RTE Act by laying down their own curriculum and evaluation procedure

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 15 2023, 00:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 00:53 ist

In a move that might lead to a clash with non-BJP-ruled states, the Centre has written to all state education departments asking them to teach children in classes 1 to 12 from books prescribed by the National Council of Educational Research Training (NCERT).

The school curriculum body is in the midst of a debate about dropping from the curriculum the mention of Mughal rulers, among other important topics. It has also directed states to look into the reduction of the weight of school bags as well as a reduction in school fees.

Read | 'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook

In a letter sent out on Thursday, the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights urged states to strictly implement section 29 of the Right to Education Act 2009, which mandates that the curriculum and the evaluation procedure for elementary education is to be laid down by an academic authority specified by the “appropriate” government.

The NCPCR said that it has come across news reports highlighting a “commonly-overlooked yet important” provision under the RTE Act – the quality of education. “It is important to highlight that besides ‘where’, quality education also includes ‘what’ and ‘how’ a child learns,” the letter says.

The child rights body said that several state boards are “violating” the RTE Act by laying down their own curriculum and evaluation procedure. The CBSE, too, was found to be violating this provision, following which the education board repealed the system in 2018. 

The NCPCR said that no child should be harassed or discriminated against or neglected by a school for carrying a book prescribed by the NCERT or SCERT. “Any action taken against the child and hence, may attract the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015,” the letter says. 

The schools have also been asked to display the directions on their website and notice board, and circulate a copy of the directions among parents for information, the NCPCR’s directive say.

NCERT
India News
BJP

