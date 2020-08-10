Teacher arrested for raping minor girl in Raipur

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teacher at her home in Raipur, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday following which the 25-year-old accused was arrested, they said.

The accused, who was a teacher at a madarsa (an educational institution), had been going to the victim's house to teach Arabic to her younger sister for last 15 days. Since Saturday, he was also teaching the victim, Khamardih police station house officer Mamta Sharma Ali told PTI.

On Sunday, he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim at her house and escaped from there, the police official said quoting the complaint lodged by the girl's parents.

The victim later narrated the incident to her parents following which they approached police, she said.

The accused was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.