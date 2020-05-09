Teenager raped by two men who recorded act, blackmailed her

Teenager raped by two men who recorded act

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men here who made a video of the act and then blackmailed her for about an year, police said on Saturday.

A case was registered against the two men, Circle Officer Aalok Mishra said.

"On a complaint lodged by the girl that she has been raped by two youths, who also made a video clip and blackmailed her for almost an year. Police on Friday registered a case," he said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination at a government hospital, he said.

The CO also said that the two accused are absconding and efforts are on to nab them. P

