Telangana CM, CPI leader condole death of Dasgupta

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, CPI's former General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy and other leaders condoled the death of veteran CPI leader and former MP Gurudas Dasgupta on Thursday.

Rao recalled his association with Dasgupta during his tenure as Member of Parliament and as Union Minister (for Labour), a release from the Chief Minister's office said.

Rao hailed Dasgupta's struggles for upholding the rights of the under-privileged sections, it said.

Paying glowing tributes to Dasgupta, Sudhakar Reddy said the departed leader was deputy general secretary of CPI during his tenure as general secretary of CPI.

Dasgupta had been an outstanding student leader, trade unionist and parliamentarian, Sudhakar Reddy told PTI.

Dasgupta used to fight against corporate mischief, he said. In one instance, he exposed a corporate house leading to a raid by the Income Tax department on the latter's office, he said.

Dasgupta got an award from the IT department and he donated the amount for a philanthropic cause, Reddy said.

Reddy also hailed Dasgupta's services as General Secretary of the AITUC.

Praising Dasgupta's stellar contributions as a trade union leader and parliamentarian, actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena party president Pawan Kalyan said the way Dasgupta lived his life is a role model for the present generation of public representatives.

Dasgupta died in Kolkata on Thursday following prolonged illness. He was 83.