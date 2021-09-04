Telangana CM KCR meets Amit Shah; seeks more IPS officers and full funding of road works in Naxal-hit areas

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday and requested him to increase the number of IPS officers for the state in view of the creation of more districts and full funding of road works in Naxal-affected areas.

Rao, who is on a five-day visit to the national capital, met Shah at his residence here for about 45 minutes and discussed in detail the need to increase the strength of IPS cadre from 139 to 195 in the state, according to the chief minister's office (CMO).

"It is, therefore, requested to treat the present IPS cadre review as an extraordinary case for approval," Rao said in a representation made to Shah.

He also sought complete funding of road works in the Naxal-affected districts In the meeting, the CM explained that the state government had reorganised and created 33 districts, two years after the formation of a new state for efficient delivery of welfare and development programmes.

The re-organised districts have been recognised by the central government. However, there is an "imminent need" to create territorial posts on account of a new administrative set of police units, he said.

"Hence, a bare minimum increase of 29 senior duty posts, i.e from existing 76 to 105, with the resultant increase in total IPS cadre from 139 to that of 195 is being sought as a special case, keeping in view the administrative requirement of the police department and for discharging as per the Police Act," Rao said in the representation.

This allocation will help in the posting of IPS officers as commissioners, superintendents of police, zonal DIGs and multi zonal IGPs in various territorial units, he said, adding that currently, these territorial units have no sanctioned cadre posts.