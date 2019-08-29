Telangana express catches fire; all passengers safe

Hyderabad - Telangana Express (12723) train caught fire near Ballabgarh in Haryana on Thursday and two coaches gutted. However, all the passengers evacuated safely and no injuries reported said the railway officials.

Train No 12732 train was caught fire after the train was passed Asoti station and about to reach Ballabgarh around 8.10 am.

After smoke was reported from the break-binding of the 9th coach, the train was stopped and passengers were evacuated from train immediately.

Two coaches gutted and with the help of fire engines, the fire brought under control. The damaged coaches separated from the train. The train left for New Delhi around 10 40 am and it reached the destination safely with all the passengers safely said the railway officials here.

