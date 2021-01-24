There should be no attempts to belittle Netaji: Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose stood "too tall among us" and there should not be any attempt to "belittle the maker", amid the controversy over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's refusal to speak at an event for celebrating Netaji's birth anniversary when a section of the audience shouted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

In a series of tweets on the microblogging site, Dhankhar cautioned against any attempt of creating din on the legacy of the great patriot.

"There cannot be any room for creating noise on legacy #NetajiSubhasChandraBose. Such an attempt will only belittle the maker & be irrelevant.

"Netaji all through thrived for the unity of the country. He stands too tall amongst us.. let's dump any ulterior thinking on this great occasion," the governor tweeted.

Though Dhankhar did not refer to any particular incident, there was an unexpected turn of events during the 125th birthday celebrations of Netaji in Victoria Memorial here where Banerjee was greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants when she was about to deliver her speech in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the governor on Saturday.

An incensed Banerjee refused to speak at the function but stayed all through.