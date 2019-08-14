'There will be some restrictions on I-Day in Kashmir'

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Srinagar,
  • Aug 14 2019, 19:33pm ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2019, 20:12pm ist
There will be some restrictions in Kashmir Valley on the Independence Day even as a general assessment is that the situation has been calm, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said on Wednesday.

"There have been no major report of any untoward incident. All civil supplies continue to be normal. Any detention or arrest is based on local assessment," he said.

Kansal said sometimes reasonable restrictions are necessary.

"There will be some restrictions for tomorrow. The general view is that the situation has been calm. Relaxations will be based on local assessment," he added.

