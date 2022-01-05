Third accused held in 'Bulli Bai' app case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 05 2022, 10:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 10:41 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

The Mumbai Police's Cyber Cell took into custody another accused in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case, taking the total number of arrests and detentions to three.

More to follow...

Bulli Bai
India News
Cyber crime

