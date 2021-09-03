'Third wave would be over': SC slams Centre for seeking more time on Covid death certificate guidelines

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed displeasure over the delay by the Centre in simplifying the process for issuance of death certificates for people who succumbed to Covid-19.

“We passed the order long time back. We have already extended the time once. By the time you frame the guidelines, the third wave will also be over,” a bench presided over by Justice M R Shah told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who submitted that the matter was already under process, and it will be finalised soon.

Mehta sought for additional time to file the affidavit.

The court directed the Centre to show compliance by September 11 to the directions issued by it on June 30, to frame guidelines to simplify the process of issuance of death certificates.

The apex court had in its June 30 verdict directed the National Disaster Management Authority to recommend within six weeks appropriate guidelines for ex-gratia assistance on account of loss of life to the family members of persons who died due to Covid-19.

Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, the petitioner-in-person in the matter, contended before the bench that Centre should respect the court order.

On June 30, the top court had directed the Prime Minister-headed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to frame appropriate guidelines within a period of six weeks.

The court, however, had asked the Centre to place on the record by September 3 an affidavit setting out the compliance which has been effected in respect of other guidelines, particularly on issuing of death certificates for Covid-19 victims.

Advocate Sumeer Sodhi, who appeared for some of the applicants, said extended time for the first direction passed on June 30 is getting over on September 8.

The bench said it is for the Centre to take decision on compensation within that period of time and today it was adjourning the matter only for the purpose of compliance with other directions.