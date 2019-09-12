This season, KBC gets its crorepati from Bihar

Popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan, has got its first crorepati of this season.

The lucky man is Sanoj Raj from Bihar’s Jehanabad district.

Sanoj will now attempt to answer the 16th question (jackpot) for Rs 7 crore in Friday's episode.

Posting the news on social media, Sony TV tweeted: “Sanoj Raj is our season’s first Crorepati. He will attempt the jackpot question for Rs 7 crores now. Will he succeed? Find out on #KBC, this Thursday and Friday at 9 pm.”

Hailing from a humble background, Sanoj is a son of a farmer Ram Janam Sharma.

Sanoj completed his schooling from Jehanabad in central Bihar, before shifting to Burdwan in West Bengal to complete his B.Tech. At present, he is posted as Assistant Commandant but wants to appear for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

“My dream is to become an IAS officer,” Sanoj told his host (Bachchan) during the show.

Sanoj is the third crorepati from Bihar ever since KBC made its debut in 2000.

In 2011, a computer operator from Bihar’s Champaran district, Sushil Kumar, won Rs 5 crore. This was the first time that any contestant had won a jackpot of Rs 5 crore.

Sushil, who then worked for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) under the District Rural Development Authority (DRDA) in Motihari used to get a nominal salary of Rs 6,000 before Lady-luck smiled on him.

The following year, a banker from Patna, Anil Kumar Sinha, won Rs 1 crore in 2012.

Now it remains to be seen whether Sanoj, the contestant in KBC- 11, could win the jackpot of Rs 7 crore on Friday.