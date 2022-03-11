Three evacuation flights from Ukraine to arrive in India on Friday morning

Three evacuation flights carrying the last batches of Indian nationals from Ukraine including around 600 students are set to arrive in India on Friday morning, people familiar with the development said.
India has already brought back over 17,000 Indians, mostly students under the evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga'.
The three flights are likely to be the last ones under the evacuation mission.
India on side of peace, says PM Modi on Ukraine war
Around 600 Indian students, who were pulled out of the besieged Ukrainian city of Sumy, are arriving in Delhi on Friday morning, the people cited above said.
The students, who were stranded in Sumy, were initially brought to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv from Poltava in central Ukraine on a train.
Then they were taken to Poland.
India has been bringing back its nationals from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova after they crossed over to these countries from Ukraine through land border transit points.
Ukraine had closed its airspace for civilian aircraft after Russia began the military operation.
