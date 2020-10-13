Ties will keep growing no matter who wins presidential poll: US assures India

Ties to grow no matter who wins poll: US assures India

Anirban Bhaumik
  • Oct 13 2020, 23:38 ist
Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and the US Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen Biegun, had a meeting on Tuesday to review the bilateral relations and discuss the deliverables of the forthcoming 2+2 dialogue. Credit: PTI Photo

The United States has reassured India of continuity in the bilateral strategic partnership, no matter whoever wins the forthcoming presidential elections in America.

“For three decades, each successive US administration has successfully built upon and deepened the accomplishments of its predecessor in our relations with India,” Biegun said in a speech he delivered at an event after arriving in New Delhi on Monday. “I am confident that, regardless of the outcome of our presidential election next month, the vital partnership between the US and India will continue and deepen over the decades to come.”

The polling on November 3 will decide whether President Donald Trump will get a second four-year term in the White House or former Vice President John Biden will succeed him.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will host their US counterparts – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper for the 2+2 dialogue in New Delhi on October 26 and 27.

This is going to be the last high-level engagement between New Delhi and Washington D.C. before the US presidential elections.

