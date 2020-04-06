Total tally in Madhya Pradesh reaches 239; Death toll at 13

Bhopal with 62 cases has become the second most coronavirus-hit city in Madhya Pradesh after Indore, having 135 patients under treatment.

Death of a 52-year-old man in Bhopal on Monday has taken the toll from the pandemic in the state to 15 with Indore accounting for 13 of the fatalities. The total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh has surged to 239.

Bhopal recorded 44 new cases in the last 24 hours of which 11 are of health department personnel and 20 of the attendees of the controversial Nizamuddin Tablighi congregation. Four police personnel including two women have also been found positive for the virus.

The Bhopal administration has declared 23 sensitive localities as a cantonment for the house-to-house screening of residents.