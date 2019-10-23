Trains to get WiFi service, says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the central government is planning to provide WiFi service inside trains in the next four to four-and-a-half years.

Speaking to ANI, Goyal said that WiFi service is currently available at around 5150 railway stations in India. "We are trying to provide WiFi services at all 6,500 stations by end of next year," Goyal told ANI.

Goyal said that providing WiFi service inside trains is 'a more complicated technology subject'.

"Giving WiFi in running trains requires investment... Towers need to be put and there have to be equipments inside trains. In this, we might have to bring in foreign technology and investors," he said.

He added that the WiFi service will help a lot in terms of security as CCTVs would be there in every train compartment and the live feed would go to police station.