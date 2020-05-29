Triple murder case: Tejashwi Yadav stopped from taking out protest march

The Bihar Police on Friday (May 29) stopped the leader of the opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, from taking out his protest march from Patna to Gopalganj. The march was being taken out to protest triple murder case in Gopalganj where the father, mother and brother of an RJD leader JP Yadav were shot dead allegedly by the kin of a JD (U) MLA on May 24.

JP Yadav too sustained grievous injuries in the indiscriminate firing and is presently recuperating at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

“The Patna DM has denied you permission for travel to Gopalganj under the MHA guidelines issued for lockdown,” a senior police official told Tejashwi, as his cavalcade, followed by several party legislators in their SUVs, came out of Rabri Devi’s residence while on way to Gopalganj.

“I am not going to Gopalganj to fight with someone. I had said on Wednesday (May 27) that either arrest the JD (U) MLA Amarendra Pandey named in the FIR (in the triple murder case), or else, I will march to Gopalganj on Friday. My protest march is to highlight the poor law and order in Bihar which has worsened in recent times,” Tejashwi told the cops. However, his arguments failed to cut any ice.

After high-voltage drama for over four hours, Tejashwi was eventually allowed to meet the Assembly Speaker Vijay Choudhary at the Vidhan Sabha.

“I have submitted a memorandum to the Assembly Speaker to convene a special sitting of the House where two issues should be discussed threadbare: First, the deteriorating law and order. And secondly, the migrants’ issue where the poor are facing unimaginable hardship,” said Tejashwi, after his meet with the Speaker was over.