Tripura cadre IAS officer Sanjay Kumar Rakesh joins as CEO, CSC SPV

Sanjay Kumar Rakesh has joined as Chief Executive Officer of the Common Service Centre.

A 1990 batch officer Rakesh brings around 30 years of experience in serving the government in various capacities, said a statement from CSC.

The CSC is a Special Purpose Vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, deliver government services to people.

Rakesh's last assignment was with the Government of Tripura as the Additional Chief Secretary. Prior to that, he was Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics & IT where he led several initiatives for Make in India in the Electronics sector.

Rakesh has also served the Ministry of Rural Development, looking after Indira Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Rakesh is a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur and has a Post-Graduate Diploma in Public Policy & Management from MDI, Gurugram.