Not selling in India: Maiden Pharma after Gambia deaths

Trying to find out about cough syrup-linked deaths in Gambia: Maiden Pharma

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Oct 06 2022, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 15:37 ist
Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited factory in Sonepat district. Credit: Reuters photo

Indian cough syrup manufacturer Maiden Pharmaceuticals is trying to find out from its buyer in Gambia details related to the deaths of children which the World Health Organization said may have been linked to its products, one of its directors said on Thursday.

"We are trying to find out the situation because it cropped up only today morning," Naresh Kumar Goyal told Reuters. "We are trying to find out with the buyer and all that what has happened exactly. We are not selling anything in India."

Read | India investigating deaths in Gambia linked to India-made cough syrup

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday told reporters the UN agency was investigating 66 deaths from acute kidney injuries with India's drug regulator.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World Health Organization
India
India News
Africa

What's Brewing

As guns fall silent, weddings return in Kashmir borders

As guns fall silent, weddings return in Kashmir borders

Eco-friendly 'crackers' grow into vegetable plants

Eco-friendly 'crackers' grow into vegetable plants

Scooby-Doo’s Velma finally comes out as lesbian

Scooby-Doo’s Velma finally comes out as lesbian

B'luru project trying 'cool' idea for poor urban houses

B'luru project trying 'cool' idea for poor urban houses

Heritage building, theosophical legacy

Heritage building, theosophical legacy

 