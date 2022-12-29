Tunisha Sharma case: Give actor's mother Rs 25 lakh compensation, says Union Minister Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met the family of actor Tunisha Sharma, who allegedly committed suicide on December 24, in their home in Bhayander in Thane district and sought strict punishment for accused Sheezan Khan as well as Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the deceased's mother.

Sharma (21) was found hanging in the washroom on the set of a television serial near Vasai in Palghar district and Khan, her co-star, was held on December 25 for allegedly abetting her suicide. He is currently in police custody.

"Tunisha committed suicide as Sheezan deceived her. He should be given strictest punishment," Athawale told reporters after meeting the deceased's mother Vanita. "Her mother is totally devastated at the loss. The state government must give her Rs 25 lakh as compensation. My Republican Party of India (Athawale) will give her Rs 3 lakh. We want the state government to appoint Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor to ensure Tunisha gets justice," he said