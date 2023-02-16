Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Romio, Rambo, Honey, Julie part of NDRF rescue team

In an attempt to extend help to quake-hit Turkey, India has sent its special agents—Romio, Rambo, Honey and Julie to assist with ongoing rescue operations.

The four labradors are veterans when it comes to such operations and are a part of the two battalions that have been sent to the earthquake-hit nation, as per a report in The Print.

Youngest of the pack, Rambo is four years old and was actively involved when a cremation hall had collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muradnagar in 2021.

The seven-year-old Honey is the oldest of the four and has participated in several missions in UP.

Romio and Julie are both six and had extensively worked in the flyover collapse in Kolkata’s Majerhat back in 2018. They were lauded for locating several victims alive.

Calling the canines “an asset during operations,” the officer said that they are planning to involve more sniffer dogs in the battalions.

“Canines help the force in undertaking rescue operations. We have a large pool of trained canines. These dogs had been trained for search and rescue work, usually to locate live victims who may be trapped under the rubble and they also help in searching dead bodies,” the officer told the publication.

