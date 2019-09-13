Turn 150 railway stations 'green' by 2020: MoS Rlys

By next year, Indian Railways to have at least 150 of its stations green certified, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, said here on Friday.

Speaking at an MoU signing ceremony between the Railway Ministry and the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), the minister said, "I call upon the CII and the railways to work together to make 150 of its stations green in the coming year to coincide with Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary."

At present, 12 railway stations, five production units, 44 workshops and 11 buildings are green certified.

The agreement includes taking up energy-efficient activities at production units and workshops, demonstrative pilot projects of 'net zero' buildings and continuous sharing of best practices on energy and environment through training programmes and plant visits.