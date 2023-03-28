Twitter account of BBC Punjabi news withheld amid Amritpal Singh crackdown

Amid a crackdown on pro-Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh, the Twitter account of BBC Punjabi news has been withheld in India.

A message displayed on the Twitter handle said the account has been taken down "in response to a legal demand".

The details of the the legal demand, however, are not known.

The development comes after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the state government to release all Sikh youths who were held during the police crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his aides.

The police had last week launched a crackdown against elements of 'Waris Punjab De,' headed by Amritpal.

The elusive preacher himself, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in the Jalandhar district.

More details awaited.