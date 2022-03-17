Stats ministry's Twitter hacked, renamed after Musk

Twitter handle of Ministry of Statistics hacked, renamed after Elon Musk

However, the handle, which has over 40,000 followers, was restored later in the afternoon

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 17 2022, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2022, 16:16 ist

The Twitter handle of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) appeared to be hacked briefly on Thursday as it was showing a display picture of Tesla chief Elon Musk.

However, the handle, which has over 40,000 followers, was restored later in the afternoon.

Sources said the ministry got in touch with the cyber crime cell and had to reset its password. The hacker reportedly also posted replies to some tweets. However, nothing new was tweeted from the handle.

Also Read | IMA's Twitter handle hacked, renamed after Elon Musk

Asked about the incident, the spokesperson of the ministry did not confirm it and told PTI to wait for the ministry's official response.

The MOSPI publishes important macroeconomic data in the form of national account, industrial production index and inflation indices, among others.

It tweets important national statistics, used by policymakers as well as executives for decision making.

Earlier, the Twitter handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting too were briefly hacked by cyber criminals.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Twitter
hack
Elon Musk
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics| Top 10 wealthiest people in the World

In Pics| Top 10 wealthiest people in the World

Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Miss World 2021

Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Miss World 2021

'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama

'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama

Reminiscing those hostel days

Reminiscing those hostel days

You may soon have to pay fee to share a Netflix account

You may soon have to pay fee to share a Netflix account

DH Toon | The widening gap Centre is worried about

DH Toon | The widening gap Centre is worried about

World far short of climate goals, states new study

World far short of climate goals, states new study

Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe

Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe

 