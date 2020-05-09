Twitter removes Tejasvi Surya's controversial tweet

On the Centre's request, the microblogging social media site Twitter has removed 121 posts from its platform including one controversial tweet by Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

Taking note of the some of the objectionable tweets put out by Karnataka MP, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) asked the US-based company to remove it.

As per Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, the Ministry made a request to twitter to remove the tweet on April 28 2020.

The issue came to know through Twitter’s filings with a third-party database, which makes such requests public.

Tejasvi Surya' s controversial tweet made in 2015 -

“In short: true, terror has no religion. But the terrorist definitely has a religion, and in most cases, it’s Islam."

Earlier Surya' old retweet on Arab women also kicked up row it was strongly criticised by many for Islamophobic content.

Young MP's old tweet also put the government in an embarrassing position as the NDA government has to make huge damage control exercise. Ambassadors of several Gulf countries pleading Indian working there not to make any Islamophobic tweet.

Some of the tweets requested to remove including some of the right-wing handles or and pro-Pakistan tweets.