Two Congress MLAs object to Khattar's statement over 'namaz'

Two Congress MLAs on Friday in the Haryana Assembly objected to CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s recent remarks over "namaz", terming it unfortunate and demanding that he take back his statement.
With several right-wing Hindu groups objecting to Friday prayers being offered by Muslims in open spaces in Gurugram, Khattar had on December 10 said the practice of offering 'namaz' in the open "will not be tolerated".
He, however, had said an amicable solution will be found over the issue.
The Mewat MLAs raised the matter during the Zero Hour in the state Assembly, whose winter session began here on Friday.
Mamman Khan, MLA from Firozpur Jhirkha, said when the country gained independence, the Constitution gave freedom to practice religion of one's choice.
He said the CM recently gave a statement that Muslims "cannot offer namaz in open spaces".
"Why this grave injustice with us," he asked. "I request him that he must take back his statement," Khan said.
Punhana MLA Mohd Ilyas dubbed Khattar's statement as "unfortunate".
"Be it Gurugram or any other place, we should have freedom to offer namaz," he said.
Three years ago, the administration had designated 37 sites in Gurugram city for Muslims to offer Friday namaz.
A few months ago, a group started protests against the prayers offered in the open, after which there have been protests on Fridays for the past several weeks.
