2 Indian delegates at G7 meeting test Covid-19 positive

Two Indian delegates at G7 meeting test positive for Covid-19, schedule modified

According to numerous sources, two members of the delegation tested positive on Tuesday with further test results still awaited

PTI
PTI, London,
  • May 05 2021, 13:53 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 15:35 ist
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met British interior minister Priti Patel on Tuesday. Credit: PTI Photo

Two members of the small delegation accompanying External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the UK have tested positive for Covid-19, forcing him to rework his official schedule here.

"Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases," Jaishankar tweeted on Wednesday.

"As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well," he said.

According to numerous sources, two members of the delegation tested positive on Tuesday with further test results still awaited.

Jaishankar had arrived in London on Monday for a four-day visit at the invitation of UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to join the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting as one of the guest ministers.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

G7
India
COVID-19
Coronavirus
United Kingdom

Related videos

What's Brewing

BJP president JP Nadda visits violence hit Bengal

BJP president JP Nadda visits violence hit Bengal

Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term

Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term

New Zealand leader Ardern plans to marry in summer

New Zealand leader Ardern plans to marry in summer

Global vaccine crisis is ominous for climate change

Global vaccine crisis is ominous for climate change

Canadian Gurudwara transforms into vaccination centre

Canadian Gurudwara transforms into vaccination centre

DH Toon | IPL suspended, survival games to continue

DH Toon | IPL suspended, survival games to continue

 