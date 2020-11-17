Two Kashmiri youths with alleged links to Jaish-e-Mohammed arrested in Delhi

Two youths from Kashmir were arrested in the national capital with police on Tuesday claiming that they were terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and headed to Uttar Pradesh for training.

Abdul Latif Mir (22) and Mohd Ashraf Khatana (20) were apprehended by Delhi Police's Special Cell from south Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan in the late hours of the intervening night of November 16 and 17 allegedly with two semi-automatic pistols of .32 calibre and ten live cartridges.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Yadav claimed that the arrests came following an input that a group of newly recruited JeM terrorists would be coming to Delhi for their onward journey to UP for basic training.

"Manual surveillance was mounted through various sources and information was further developed. The input was developed through sources and physical surveillance was mounted in which movements of these operatives were closely and discreetly monitored," Yadav said.

The arrest came as investigators identified Mir and Khatana and that they would come near Sarai Kale Khan and then go to Nizamuddin where they would stay for a short period before they head to UP.

A Class V drop-out, Mir's father is a court munshi in Sopore. Khatana, whose father is a retired government employee, is a Class VII dropout.

According to Yadav, Mir has a Facebook account in which his display picture is that of JeM founder Maulana Masood Azhar. Mir used to listen to Azhar's speeches on social media as well as speeches by others.

He, along with Khatana, had tried to cross over to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir for training but could not succeed. Four months ago, Yadav claimed Mir came in contact with one Aftab Malik, a resident of Pakistan's Lahore, through Facebook Messenger.

Malik allegedly sought his WhatsApp number and then contacted him through that. When Malik asked Mir about why he was using Azhar's image as a display picture, Yadav said, Mir told him that he worships the JeM leader and that he has done a lot for Kashmir fighting against Indian forces.

He also told Malik that he and Khatana had tried to enter PoK but failed due to the tight vigil at the Line of Control.

"Later, they came in contact with Pakistan-based JeM operatives through Malik, who could help them in crossing the border. They were directed to come to Delhi where they would meet one person who would help them for a short stay in UP for imparting basic training and arrange their crossover to Pakistan," Yadav said.