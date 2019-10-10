Two minors allegedly raped in seperate incidents

Two minor girls were allegedly raped in Alwar and Banswara within a week in separate incidents. However the crimes were reported to police only on Wednesday and in both the incidents, cases have been registered under the POCSO Act and other relevant IPC sections.

In one of the cases that took place in Alwar, in which 8-year old was allegedly raped, the accused was captured on a CCTV camera at a public place. According to the police he is identified as Gaurav Valmiki, a 22-year-old local and was arrested on Wednesday.

The incident took place on October 5, when an eight-year-old was had gone to attend a religious function in her locality. The family of the survivor got to know about the crime only when they became aware of the CCTV footage. A case was registered on Wednesday and police is interrogating the accused.

According to the, SP Alwar Paris Deshmukh, "The assault was captured on the CCTV, through which the accused was identified and arrested on Wednesday". The victim's family registered the case only after the locals saw the footage and informed them. Later they gave the video as evidence to the cops.

In another incident, a five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a drunken man in Banswara on Tuesday. The incident took place when the victim was alone at home with her 10-year old brother. Her mother who registered an FIR on Wednesday got to know when she saw her daughter bleeding. The girl was admitted to the hospital.

The case was registered at Anandpuri police station and the police have detained an accused. "Girl's mother had gone to fields when the incident took place. In her absence a man had entered their house and allegedly raped the minor. The accused who her mother suspects would have raped her daughter was drunk", police said. The police also tried to investigate from her brother but he, being a minor himself, was unable to tell exact details.