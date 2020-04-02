Two soldiers injured as Pak violates ceasefire along LoC

Two Indian army soldiers were injured as Pakistan yet again violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakote sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Reports said two soldiers Naib Subedar Satpal and Havaldar Dharmpal of 14 Punjab Regiment suffered splinter injuries after the Pakistani army attacked Indian army posts in the Balakote sector of Mendhar early Thursday morning.

The injured soldiers were immediately taken to a military hospital for treatment, where their condition is stated to be stable, they said.

An army officer while confirming the injuries said the Indian army manning the LoC retaliated strongly.

Since the COVID-19 spread across the world, the LoC was witnessing an uneasy calm and lessen incidents of ceasefire violations. However, in the last five days, the exchange of fire has started again in different areas of Rajouri and Poonch, which include Pukharni Nowshera in Rajouri and Balakote, Krishna Ghati and Poonch sectors of Poonch district.

There were a total of 646 incidents of ceasefire violations along the International Border (IB) as well as the LoC between January 1 and February 23 this year, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said last week.

Over 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops were recorded in 2019. There is 198 km IB and over 510 km of LoC with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.