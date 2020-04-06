Set up mental health helplines for students: UGC

UGC asks varsities, colleges to set up mental health helplines for students

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 06 2020, 18:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 18:55 ist
Representative image.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all universities and colleges to set up mental health helplines to address the psychosocial concerns of students during the 21-day lockdown imposed to combat COVID-19.

In a letter to Vice-Chancellors of universities, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain asked them to take steps to reassure the students to avoid panic or stress during the lockdown period.

“During the period of national lockdown, it is equally important to address any kind of mental health and psychosocial concerns of student community during and after COVID-19 situation issue,” Jain said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

“Therefore, in order to reassure the student community to avoid any kind of stress or panic in the prevailing situation vis-a-vis their studies, health and other issues, the universities and colleges may set up mental health helplines for the purpose. The helpline should be regularly monitored and managed by counselors and identified faculty members,” the letter said.

The commission has suggested that there should be regular mentoring of students through interactions and appeals to remain calm and stress-free.

"The universities may form COVID-19 help groups of students, headed by hostel wardens and senior faculty, who can identify friends and classmates in need of help," Jain said.

The Union health ministry has launched a toll-free helpline (080-46110007) for people who may face mental health issues due to the ongoing 21-day countrywide lockdown.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
University Grants Commission
Coronavirus
mental health
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

 