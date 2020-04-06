UGC asks varsities, colleges to set up mental health helplines for students

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all universities and colleges to set up mental health helplines to address the psychosocial concerns of students during the 21-day lockdown imposed to combat COVID-19.

In a letter to Vice-Chancellors of universities, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain asked them to take steps to reassure the students to avoid panic or stress during the lockdown period.

“During the period of national lockdown, it is equally important to address any kind of mental health and psychosocial concerns of student community during and after COVID-19 situation issue,” Jain said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

“Therefore, in order to reassure the student community to avoid any kind of stress or panic in the prevailing situation vis-a-vis their studies, health and other issues, the universities and colleges may set up mental health helplines for the purpose. The helpline should be regularly monitored and managed by counselors and identified faculty members,” the letter said.

The commission has suggested that there should be regular mentoring of students through interactions and appeals to remain calm and stress-free.

"The universities may form COVID-19 help groups of students, headed by hostel wardens and senior faculty, who can identify friends and classmates in need of help," Jain said.

The Union health ministry has launched a toll-free helpline (080-46110007) for people who may face mental health issues due to the ongoing 21-day countrywide lockdown.