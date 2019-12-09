UK, US issues advisory for women visiting India

Amid the emerging rape cases in India, the advisory committees of the United States of America and United Kingdom have advised the women travelling to India to be cautious.

According to the media reports, the UK has issued an advisory titled 'India Travel Advice', stating safety measures that need to be taken by women travelling to India.

The advisory suggests that the women travelling in India are at risk of getting assaulted. It has asked the women travellers to respect the local dress codes and customs, to avoid isolated areas while travelling alone at any time of day, to avoid travelling alone in public transport and not leave drinks unattended.

The advisory also cites the incidences of sexual assaults in India in the past. "British women have been the victims of sexual assault in Goa, Delhi and Rajasthan and women travellers often receive unwanted attention in the form of verbal and physical harassment by individuals or groups of men. Serious sexual attacks involving foreign nationals have been reported. In April 2018, a Latvian woman was sexually assaulted and strangled in Thiruvallam, Kerala. More recently, in December 2018 a British woman was raped in Goa," the advisory read.

This is not the first time that the foreign nations have issued a travel advisory for its citizens travelling to India. Earlier this year in March, the US issued a travel advisory stating that Indian authorities report rape as one of the fastest-growing crimes in India and asked to exercise increased caution. "Violent crime, such as sexual assault, has occurred at tourist sites and in other locations," the advisory read.

