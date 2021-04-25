Ulcer removed from Sharad Pawar’s mouth

An ulcer detected in the mouth of NCP President Sharad Pawar has been removed.

Pawar is now recuperating and will resume his normal schedule soon.

The ulcer was detected when Pawar (80) underwent back-to-back procedures for a problem in gallbladder.

“Post gallbladder surgery of our president Sharad Pawar saheb, a follow up visit and check up at hospital revealed an ulcer in his mouth which has been removed,” NCP chief spokesperson and state’s Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said.

“He is well and resting in hospital. Saheb is taking stock of the pandemic situation daily and will resume his activities soon,” he said.