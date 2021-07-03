Rajasthan cop accuses RPS officer of rape

Under arrest for blackmail, Rajasthan cop accuses RPS officer of rape

RPS officer Shyam Sunder Vishnoi had earlier registered a case, accusing the head constable of blackmail and extortion

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 03 2021, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 16:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman head constable, arrested for allegedly blackmailing a Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officer, has registered an FIR accusing him of raping her in 2019, officials said on Saturday.

"A case under section 376 of the IPC was registered against the officer currently posted as circle officer of Hindoli in Bundi on Friday. She has alleged that the RPS officer raped her in 2019," Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shastri Nagar, Atul Sahu said.

RPS officer Shyam Sunder Vishnoi had earlier registered a case, accusing the head constable of blackmail and extortion.

Vishnoi had alleged that he paid her Rs 5.50 lakh after she threatened to lodge a rape case against him, but the woman demanded Rs 50 lakh more to keep quiet.

The head constable was subsequently arrested.

Vishnoi and the woman had met in 2019 when he was undergoing training at the Rajasthan Police Academy in Shastri Nagar, Jaipur.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rajasthan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Famous celebrity couples who recently called it quits!

Famous celebrity couples who recently called it quits!

Not an 'aam baat': This tree grows 121 types of mangoes

Not an 'aam baat': This tree grows 121 types of mangoes

Hamilton signs 2-year contract extension with Mercedes

Hamilton signs 2-year contract extension with Mercedes

Sirisha Bandla second India-born woman to fly to space

Sirisha Bandla second India-born woman to fly to space

In Pics | Uttarakhand's many CMs over its short history

In Pics | Uttarakhand's many CMs over its short history

 