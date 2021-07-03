Under arrest for blackmail, Rajasthan cop accuses RPS officer of rape

A woman head constable, arrested for allegedly blackmailing a Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officer, has registered an FIR accusing him of raping her in 2019, officials said on Saturday.

"A case under section 376 of the IPC was registered against the officer currently posted as circle officer of Hindoli in Bundi on Friday. She has alleged that the RPS officer raped her in 2019," Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shastri Nagar, Atul Sahu said.

RPS officer Shyam Sunder Vishnoi had earlier registered a case, accusing the head constable of blackmail and extortion.

Vishnoi had alleged that he paid her Rs 5.50 lakh after she threatened to lodge a rape case against him, but the woman demanded Rs 50 lakh more to keep quiet.

The head constable was subsequently arrested.

Vishnoi and the woman had met in 2019 when he was undergoing training at the Rajasthan Police Academy in Shastri Nagar, Jaipur.