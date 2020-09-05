Amit Shah extends greetings on Teachers' Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extends greetings on Teachers' Day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 05 2020, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 14:03 ist
Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday greeted all teachers, saying they have been playing an unparalleled role in shaping the nation by selflessly guiding millions of souls.

"Tributes to an iconic thinker and erudite scholar, former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti," he tweeted.

"On #TeachersDay, Greetings to the entire teaching fraternity who has been playing an unparalleled role in shaping the nation by selflessly guiding millions of souls," Shah said.

Teachers' Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of the country's second president S Radhakrishnan.

home minister
Amit Shah
Teachers' Day

