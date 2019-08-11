UP CM, governor greet people on eve of Eid-ul-Azha

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel greeted people on Sunday on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

"Eid-ul-Azha motivates everyone to maintain social harmony and live together," the chief minister said in a statement issued here.

He also appealed to people to celebrate the festival with peace and harmony.

The governor issued a statement saying, "Eid-ul-Azha symbolises sacrifice. Such occasions should motivate to spread happiness and reduce sorrows."

She also expressed hope that through Eid-ul-Azha, a new harmony will be generated in the society, and the state will embark on the road to development.