UP, J&K extend Covid-19 lockdown till May 17

Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday extended Covid-19 restrictions till May 17 as Covid-19 cases ravage states across the country.

Uttar Pradesh, where a 'partial corona curfew' was in place, recorded 18,125 fresh Covid-19 cases that raised the infection count to 15,63,238, while 329 new fatalities pushed the death toll 16,372, officials said on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 4,509 fresh Covid cases, taking the tally to 2,29,407, while 65 deaths in the past 24 hours pushed the toll 2,912 in the Union Territory, officials said.

More to follow...