UP: Migrant labourer escapes from quarantine centre, commits suicide

  May 29 2020
A 35-year-old migrant labourer escaped from a quarantine centre and allegedly committed suicide in Jauharpur village under Tindwari Police Station area, police said.

Jagdish Prasad who had gone to Surat about six months ago had returned on May 20 and was put under quarantine in the village.

He, however, escaped from there on Wednesday night and arrived at his in-laws' place and allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Thursday morning, SHO Tindwari Police Station Neeraj Kumar Singh said.

Prima facie it appears to be a fall out of the marital dispute, the SHO said, adding that investigations are on.

According to Prasad's father-in-law, upon reaching home on Wednesday night, he had an argument with his wife Rajkali over buying ration.

“He committed suicide by hanging himself the next day,” he added.

