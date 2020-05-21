UP sees 340 fresh COVID-19 cases

UP sees 340 fresh COVID-19 cases; death toll mounts to 138, total cases stand at 5,515

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 21 2020, 22:53 ist
  • updated: May 21 2020, 22:53 ist

 With 11 more COVID-19 deaths and 340 fresh cases reported in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, the death toll in the state reached 138, while the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 5,515.

"The total number of cases reported so far is 5,515, including 3,204 who have been treated and discharged. There are 2,173 active cases. The death toll in the state has reached 138," an official bulletin of the state health department said here.

The 11 fresh deaths include two in Gorakhpur and one each in Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Firozabad, Aligarh, Etah, Pratapgarh, Ayodhya and Chitrakoot, it said.

These 11 deaths are in addition to the 127 deaths reported on Wednesday.

