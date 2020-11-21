UP toxic liquor deaths: Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi govt

UP toxic liquor deaths: Priyanka slams Yogi govt, asks why action not taken against liquor mafia

At least five people died and several others were hospitalised after allegedly drinking toxic liquor

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 21 2020, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2020, 18:10 ist
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over deaths due to toxic liquor in Uttar Pradesh and asked why the state dispensation had not acted against the liquor mafia.

At least five people died and several others were hospitalised after allegedly drinking toxic liquor in a village in Prayagraj on Friday, police said.

"There have been deaths due to toxic liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Firozabad, Hapur, Mathura, Prayagraj, as well as other places. Earlier, there had been deaths due to toxic liquor in Agra, Bagpat, and Meerut," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"What is the reason that apart from a few pretentious steps, the government was unable to take action against the toxic liquor mafia? Who is responsible?" she said, attacking the UP government.

Congress
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh

