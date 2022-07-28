US economy contracts in second quarter, deepening recession fears

The US economy contracted for a second straight quarter between April and June this year, government data showed Thursday, fueling recession fears just months before key midterm elections.
Gross domestic product declined at an annual rate of 0.9 per cent in the second quarter, following a bigger drop in the first three months of the year, according to the Commerce Department.
Two quarters of negative growth is commonly viewed as a strong signal that a recession is underway.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube