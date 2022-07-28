US economy contracts in Q2, deepening recession fears

US economy contracts in second quarter, deepening recession fears

Two quarters of negative growth is commonly viewed as a strong signal that a recession is underway

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jul 28 2022, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 18:52 ist

The US economy contracted for a second straight quarter between April and June this year, government data showed Thursday, fueling recession fears just months before key midterm elections.

Gross domestic product declined at an annual rate of 0.9 per cent in the second quarter, following a bigger drop in the first three months of the year, according to the Commerce Department.

Two quarters of negative growth is commonly viewed as a strong signal that a recession is underway.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World Economy
United States
US economy
Recession

What's Brewing

Saudi prince stays in 'world's most expensive home'

Saudi prince stays in 'world's most expensive home'

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

Wait for Cauvery water continues in 100 villages

Wait for Cauvery water continues in 100 villages

How eco-resorts cater to sustainable travel demand

How eco-resorts cater to sustainable travel demand

Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of Covid cases

Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of Covid cases

 